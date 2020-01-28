JOHANNESBURG – Cricket writer Stuart Hess revisits the summer series between the Proteas and England that culminated on Monday afternoon. Here are his plays of the series:
Ben Stokes
On Sunday evening after stumps, having bowled in the morning and batted in the afternoon, Ben Stokes was doing shuttles on the Wanderers outfield. He is the hardest worker in the England team, mix that work ethic with his talent and unrelenting competitiveness and you get the kind of cricketer who doesn’t know when a match is lost.
He has scored 318 runs at an average of 45.42; with the ball he picked up 10 wickets at 22. He was the dominant figure against the Proteas and as good as the rest of the English players were, it is worth wondering how the Test series would have turned out had Stokes not played.
Batting