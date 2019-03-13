Reeza Hendricks replaces Hashim Amla for the Port Elizabeth ODI. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

With the hosts having already secured the series win, South Africa made a host of changes, Reeza Hendricks comes in for Hashim Amla. Aiden Markram makes a return, along with the experienced duo of JP Duminy and Dale Steyn. Anrich Nortje also takes up a place in the starting XI. 

For Sri Lanka, Priyamal Perera makes his debut.

The teams for the fourth ODI are:

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka XI: Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha. 

African News Agency (ANA)


Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter