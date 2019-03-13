PORT ELIZABETH – South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

With the hosts having already secured the series win, South Africa made a host of changes, Reeza Hendricks comes in for Hashim Amla. Aiden Markram makes a return, along with the experienced duo of JP Duminy and Dale Steyn. Anrich Nortje also takes up a place in the starting XI.