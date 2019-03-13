PORT ELIZABETH – South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the fourth One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
With the hosts having already secured the series win, South Africa made a host of changes, Reeza Hendricks comes in for Hashim Amla. Aiden Markram makes a return, along with the experienced duo of JP Duminy and Dale Steyn. Anrich Nortje also takes up a place in the starting XI.
For Sri Lanka, Priyamal Perera makes his debut.
The teams for the fourth ODI are:
South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Sri Lanka XI: Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.
