South Africans urge the SABC to broadcast T20 World Cup final

South Africans are calling on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast the T20 World Cup final on Saturday after the Proteas beat Afganistan to book their spot in the decider.

Since the tournament started earlier this month, millions of South Africans have been unable to watch the global showpiece as many cannot afford the high costs of pay TV.

As the Proteas made history in the early hours of Thursday morning, underprivileged South Africans were left out in the cold once again. However, some South Africans have taken to X to urge the public broadcaster to televise the final.

Following the win on Thursday journalist @XoliswaZondo called on the SABC to broadcast the final, saying: "Dear SABC, We are begging and pleading. Please broadcast the final of the Cricket World Cup. Our boys have made history, everyone needs to see them play in THE FINAL on Saturday. PROTEA FIRE."