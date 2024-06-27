South Africans urge the SABC to broadcast T20 World Cup final

By Mthobisi Nozulela
South Africans are calling on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast the T20 World Cup final on Saturday after the Proteas beat Afganistan to book their spot in the decider.
Since the tournament started earlier this month, millions of South Africans have been unable to watch the global showpiece as many cannot afford the high costs of pay TV.
As the Proteas made history in the early hours of Thursday morning, underprivileged South Africans were left out in the cold once again. However, some South Africans have taken to X to urge the public broadcaster to televise the final.
Following the win on Thursday journalist @XoliswaZondo called on the SABC to broadcast the final, saying: "Dear SABC, We are begging and pleading. Please broadcast the final of the Cricket World Cup. Our boys have made history, everyone needs to see them play in THE FINAL on Saturday. PROTEA FIRE."
Meanwhile, @ZakesvanTonder revealed that he had started a petition to get the SABC to show the final live.
“Started a petition to get SABC to broadcast the Proteas in the Final for the first time in our history! Sign and share #ProteaFire #sabc #T20WorldCup.
“Urge SABC to Broadcast the T20 World Cup Final for All to Enjoy - Sign the Petition! https://chng.it/bV7BkK6szr.“
@epitomic_chris also directed a message to the SABC, urging the public broadcaster to televise the final.
“Hey @SABC_Sport maybe now that @ProteasMenCSA are in the final perhaps broadcast the game on SABC so the majority of the nation can watch?”
IOL Sport