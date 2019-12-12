JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA (CSA) on Thursday were told to fire their current board by sponsor Momentum.
Momentum issued a statement on Thursday, stating its concerns over all the issues surrounding CSA saying: “In light of recent revelations and reports of lack of good governance at Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum places its concern on record. The negative impact of CSA’s actions is neither good for cricket nor for instilling national pride.”
Carel Bosman, head of Sponsorships at Momentum, said: ”We’ve had various conversations with cricket leadership, including the acting CEO, Jacques Faul, as well as Kugandrie Govender (Head: Commercial, CSA).
“We have outlined very specific governance and reputational requirements that CSA has to deliver on in order to restore confidence in the administrating body of South African cricket. We will be holding the CSA board accountable to get its house in order. Failing such remedy, Momentum will have to reconsider its sponsorship agreement at the end of the current season”.
Jeanette Marais, Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan, says that Momentum’s requirements include that CSA addresses the below without delay and completes them by the end of this current season i.e. 30 April 2020: