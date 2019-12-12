Sponsor Momentum call for resignation of current CSA board









Beresford Williams (vice president), Chris Nenzani (President), Thabang Moroe (CEO) and Naasei Appiah during the 2019 CSA AGM. Photo: SamuelShivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA (CSA) on Thursday were told to fire their current board by sponsor Momentum. Momentum issued a statement on Thursday, stating its concerns over all the issues surrounding CSA saying: “In light of recent revelations and reports of lack of good governance at Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum places its concern on record. The negative impact of CSA’s actions is neither good for cricket nor for instilling national pride.” Carel Bosman, head of Sponsorships at Momentum, said: ”We’ve had various conversations with cricket leadership, including the acting CEO, Jacques Faul, as well as Kugandrie Govender (Head: Commercial, CSA). “We have outlined very specific governance and reputational requirements that CSA has to deliver on in order to restore confidence in the administrating body of South African cricket. We will be holding the CSA board accountable to get its house in order. Failing such remedy, Momentum will have to reconsider its sponsorship agreement at the end of the current season”. Jeanette Marais, Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan, says that Momentum’s requirements include that CSA addresses the below without delay and completes them by the end of this current season i.e. 30 April 2020:

Resignation of the current Board of CSA (alternatively resignation of the current president and vice-President) in order to address the leadership crisis at CSA;

An independent forensic audit of the financial affairs of CSA, including management of expense accounts

A four-year going concern assessment to be conducted by independent auditors;

Appointment of a lead independent director to the CSA Board with relevant experience;

Appointment of an independent director to the CSA Board with on-field cricket experience;

Active engagement with SACA with a view to positively resolving outstanding issues of dispute (given that they are a critical stakeholder in the game).

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Momentum is currently the sponsor of one-day cricket in South Africa, including Momentum One-Day Internationals, One-Day Domestic matches in the Momentum One-Day Cup championship, the Momentum National Club Championship and the official Momentum schools weeks for the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 age groups.

African News Agency (ANA)