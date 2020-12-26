Sri Lanka bat first, Lutho Sipamla makes debut for Proteas

JOHANNESBURG - Lutho Sipamla became the 11th player to make his Test debut for the Proteas in the last 18 months as Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in partly cloudy conditions at Centurion on Saturday.

The first Test of the South African summer is taking place under strict Covid-19 restrictions with no crowds allowed and extremely limited access to the venue, SuperSport Park, for media.

South Africa’s starting XI is one of the youngest the country has picked with Sipamla, joined by Wiaan Mulder, earning his second cap, Lungi Ngidi returning to the team in place of the injured Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram also earning a recall after missing the last three Test of the series against England last summer.

Cricket SA said that Glenton Stuurman, who it was anticipated would make his debut in the first Test had not recovered from “a niggle” picked up “during practice this week.” Sipamla, 22, has played just one first class match since moving from Port Elizabeth to join the Lions in the off-season. He has played four One-Day and six T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka’s decision to bat, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Their coach Mickey Arthur’s intimate knowledge of the venue, would have been behind that decision. Arthur explained earlier in the week, that the nature of the surface at SuperSport Park, was that regardless of any grass on the surface, the pace was usually slow on the first day, and that as the match unfolded the pitch would start going up and down.