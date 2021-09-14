Sri Lanka bat, Wiaan Mulder starts for Proteas in third and final T20i
JOHANNESBURG – Wiaan Mulder got his first start of the series, as Sri Lanka, once more won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final T20 International against South Africa at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.
It is only Mulder's fifth T20 International, and while inexperienced, he is part of the squad that will represent South Africa at the T20 World Cup next month.
Mulder replaces Anrich Nortje, who was the only non-spinner to take a wicket for South Africa in the previous match against the Sri Lankans.
South Africa has already wrapped up the series following Saturday's comprehensive nine-wicket win, and victory in Tuesday's match will see them stretch their current winning streak to seven matches, equaling South Africa's best streak in T20 Internationals achieved in 2009.
TEAMS
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Sri Lanka: Avishska Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana
IOL Sport