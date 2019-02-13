Quinton de Kock pulls powerfully to the leg-side during his innings of 80 for the Proteas against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Vishwa Fernando took four wickets as underdogs Sri Lanka heeded new captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s call to “compete in every session” on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday. The Proteas, overwhelming favourites against a team seemingly in disarray, were bowled out for 235. Sri Lanka were 49/1 at the close, 186 behind the hosts.

Left-arm opening bowler Fernando dismissed both South African opening batsmen cheaply as the hosts found themselves floundering at 17/3, after being sent in on a pitch which offered bounce and swing on a partially overcast morning.

Fernando, 27, playing in his fourth Test, went on to claim career-best figures of 4/62. Kasun Rajitha took 3/68.

Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, batting at No 6 because the Proteas picked five specialist bowlers, gave the innings some respectability by hitting 80 off 94 balls before he was last man out.

Sri Lanka lost Lahiru Thirimanne, caught behind off Dale Steyn for nought.

But Karunaratne batted confidently to be 28 not out at the close, while new cap Oshada Fernando went on the attack when South African captain Faf du Plessis turned to spin bowling as the light faded to finish on 17 not out.

Sri Lanka came into the match having lost six of their most recent seven Tests and with several changes in playing personnel, including the dropping of regular captain Dinesh Chandimal, and selectors.

Vishwa Fernando arguably owed his place in the team to the fact that three of Sri Lanka’s leading fast bowlers were missing because of injury.

But he produced a superb opening spell, having Dean Elgar caught behind and bowling Aiden Markram with a ball which swung back into the stumps.

Fernando dismissed Elgar with his fourth delivery before a run had been scored, and should have had the wicket of Hashim Amla two balls later.

He appealed passionately for a lbw decision, and the Sri Lankans were ruled to have taken too long before asking for a review of umpire Aleem Dar’s decision.

Replays showed the ball had pitched in line and would have hit the stumps – and that Sri Lanka’s request for a review had come three seconds before the maximum 15 seconds allowed.

The umpires have called stumps in Durban. Sri Lanka are 49/1 after 16 overs. O Fernando 17*, Karunaratne 28*. They trail by 186. Steyn 1/10.

What did you think of the first day of this Castle Lager Test match?

Catch Day 2 on SuperSport 2, SABC 3 & Radio 2000 tomorrow. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/D7hEtgOVVI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2019

The lapse was inexpensive as Amla made only three before being caught low down at second slip by Kusal Mendis off Suranga Lakmal, who had an outstanding first spell of one for six in seven overs.

Temba Bavuma and Du Plessis rode out the early storm and gradually started to change the momentum in a 72-run partnership, which was ended in the last over before lunch when Du Plessis was caught down the leg-side by wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella off Rajitha for 35.

Bavuma looked the most assured of the South African batsmen, but was run out for 47 off 68 balls, with seven fours, when a straight drive by De Kock ricocheted off bowler Fernando’s boot into the stumps at the bowler’s end.

After numerous replays, television umpire Ian Gould decided Bavuma had narrowly failed to get his bat behind the crease.

Bad light forces early stumps on Day 1, Sri Lanka 49/1 (16 ovs) trail by 186 runs.

Skipper Karunaratne (28*) at the crease with debutant Oshada Fernando (17*) #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/pTXEruqj9P — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 13, 2019

AFP