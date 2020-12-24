Sri Lanka have plenty players who pose a threat to Proteas

JOHANNESBURG - Stuart Hess assesses five of the touring team’s players who will pose a threat to the Proteas in the two-match Test series. Kusal Perera 153 not out. He did that in the first Test against the Proteas at Kingsmead last year. That innings has been lavished with accolades from all the corners of the cricketing universe. He may have a funky new hairstyle, but he is tough as nails, smart and skilful. He is a man in the spotlight in this series, South Africa had better have some damn good plans to stop him. Dimuth Karunaratne A forthright captain, who guided his team to that historic Test series triumph in SA last year. Overall he has a very good record against the Proteas, but a big part of that was down to his returns in the series in Sri Lanka in 2018, when he passed 50 in all four innings, topping it off with an unbeaten 158 in the first Test.

A forthright captain, who guided his team to that historic Test series triumph in SA last year. Photo: EPA

Dinesh Chandimal

He wasn't part of the success in SA last year, and for one so talented it seems strange he hasn't been a fixture in the Sri Lankan side.

Likely to have a part to play in SA given the absence of Angelo Mathews and Oshado Fernando. He has got shots all around the wicket, and accelerates the scoring cleverly.

Suranga Lakmal

An unassuming fast bowler, in that he is not particularly quick.

However he is very skilful, so if there is any assistance in the pitch, he is more than capable of utilising it.

Has a reasonably good record in SA - 17 wickets in five Tests at an average of 30.76.

Lahiru Kumara

When coach Mickey Arthur talked about fighting fast bowling fire with fast bowling fire, he specifically mentioned the 23-year-old Kumara.

He may leak runs, but, Sri Lanka are happy to let him do that if he can take wickets. He is genuinely fast and strong, and on Highveld pitches he could be a handful.

IOL Sport