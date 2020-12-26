Sri Lanka start well in the first test against Proteas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CENTURION - Sri Lanka went to lunch on 102/3 on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, scoring freely against a lot of wayward bowling from one of the least experienced South African attacks in the post-isolation era. The quality of play wasn’t very high, but it was lively. The tourists won the toss, with Dimuth Karunaratne choosing to bat on what was a pitch with a bit of green grass, although as is the case at SuperSport Park on day one, the pace was slow. Dinesh Chandimal on 13 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 32 will resume the middle session for the visitors. Both teams contained debutants; the Sri Lankans choosing 23 year old leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, while South Africa gave a maiden Test cap to Lutho Sipamla. That decision came after Glenton Stuurman, who was going to start (and also make his debut) was deemed unfit, with the medical staff diagnosing a strained quad muscle. He should be available for selection for the second Test that starts on January 3. That pace portion of the South African attack - made up of Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Wiaan Mulder - contains just 12 caps, with Anrich Nortje on six, the most experienced.

Sipamla took the new ball alongside Lungi Ngidi, another surprise given how well Nortje’s been bowling, albeit in the T20 format, recently. The 22 year old, who’s played just one first class match for his new franchise the Lions since moving up to Gauteng from Port Elizabeth in the off-season, struggled with nerves, and his lines and lengths were horribly inconsistent.

He got the odd one to shift away from the Sri Lankan left handers, but couldn’t back it up sufficiently to cause them any duress.

In fact, the Sri Lankan batsmen were very much the architects of their own downfall. Their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne tried to cut a ball that bounced too much and was too close to his body, chopping it on to his stumps after he’d scored 22, which came off only 20 deliveries and saw him hit four boundaries.

What pressure the hosts were able to apply came via the pace of Nortje. Regularly propelling the ball at speeds over 145km/h he caused discomfort creating errors which brought him one wicket, and Mulder, playing in his second Test, another.

Kusal Mendis mis-judged a pull shot, having quickly grown tired of the pace bombardment, and top the edged the ball to Nigid at mid-on after scoring 12.

Kusal Perera, the hero of Kingsmead, had survived a torrid over from Nortje, had no interest in facing any more, and swung lustily at Mulder, eventually edging the fifth ball of the 10th over to Quinton de Kock after scoring 16.

The second hour of play was more sedate by comparison but there were still too many loose deliveries from the South Africans. Mulder (1/13) and Nortje (1/21) were the only bowlers to provide any measure of control, but there’ll have to be much more from their teammates if they’re going to put Sri Lanka under pressure.

@shockerhess

IOL Sport