DURBAN – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Wednesday.
South Africa opted for a four-man pace attack with Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Duanne Olivier in the side. Keshav Maharaj was the lone spinner selected.
At the time of writing, South Africa was 11-2 with opener Dean Elgar (0) caught behind by Niroshan Dickewella off Vishwa Fernando’s delivery and Hashim Amla (2) caught by Kusal Mendis, bowled by Lakmal.
Sri Lanka:
Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Ambuldeniya
South Africa:
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier.
