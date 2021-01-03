Sri Lanka win toss, decide to bat in second Test against Proteas

JOHANNESBURG - Sri Lank chose to bat after winning the toss in the second Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The tourists, battered by injuries, made four changes to the starting team that played the first Test, with seam bowler Asitha Fernando and middle order batsman, Minod Bhanuka making their debuts.

Bhanuka, 25, who boasts a highest first class score of 342, replaces Dhanajaya de Silva, who tore his left thigh muscle in Centurion, while Fernando, 23, replaces Lahiru Kumara.

Dushmantha Chameera replaced Kasun Rajitha, while Lahiru Thirimanne came in for the injured Dinesh Chandimal.

South Africa went into the game unchanged from the first Test. Victory would ensure the Proteas of their first Test series win two years.