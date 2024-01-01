Steve Waugh slams selection of under-strength Proteas Test squad for New Zealand

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh on Monday slammed the selection of an inexperienced Proteas squad set to face New Zealand in a two-Test series in February. The 14-player squad features seven new caps, including Neil Brand who is set to skipper the side.

The squad could not draw on any regular Proteas players as they are all contracted to play in the SA20 by Cricket SA (CSA). “Obviously they [CSA] don’t care,” Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Lack of respect for New Zealand “If I was New Zealand I wouldn’t even play the series. I don’t know why they’re even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?” The squad will depart for New Zealand on 19 January.

Waugh, 58, said the problem of weak Test teams is not limited to only South Africa. “it’s pretty obvious what the problem is.” “The West Indies aren’t sending their full-strength side [to Australia this summer]. They haven’t picked a full-strength Test team for a couple of years now.

“Someone like Nicholas Pooran is really a Test batsman who doesn’t play Test cricket. Jason Holder, probably their best player, is not playing now. “Even Pakistan didn’t send a full side [to Australia for the current Test series]. “If the ICC or someone doesn’t step in shortly then Test cricket doesn’t become Test cricket because you’re not testing yourself against the best players.”