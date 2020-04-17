Steyn makes Holding’s top bowling quartet

CAPE TOWN - South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn finds himself in a highly exclusive class of fast bowlers.

West Indies great Michael Holding recently picked him along with Holding’s former teammates Andy Roberts and Malcolm Marshall and Australia’s Dennis Lillee as the four greatest fast bowlers across generations.

“I have experience with those three guys, but just watching, you can’t go Dale Steyn outside of photography. He has been one of the great fast bowlers in an era," said Holding in a Sky Sports Podcast this week. “You’d pay to see it.”

Steyn picked 439 Test wickets at a stellar average of 22.95, while Holding captured 249 wickets in 60 Tests at 23.68.

Holding said Lillee was a complete package.