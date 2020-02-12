JOHANNESBURG – After ending the One-Day International series 1-1 against the world champions, an inexperienced South African side will be hoping to carry that confidence into the shortest format into the first T20 in East London against England on Wednesday evening.
The much-anticipated return of Dale Steyn to the South African set-up might help boost the largely inexperienced home team's self-belief.
In the absence of Faf du Plessis and star bowler Kagiso Rabada, Steyn's experience will be of much value to this young side. New captain Quinton de Kock's form is a big positive; he scored 187 runs at 62.33 in the two innings in the ODI series and will be hungry for more.
He will be ably assisted by Temba Bavuma at No.3, who performed well in his debut T20I series against India five months ago. David Miller also gives this side the necessary fire-power in the middle-order. Tabraiz Shamsi and Beuran Hendricks, who were the best bowlers in the ODI series, will look to continue on the same note.
England are a more settled unit. With Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes coming back into the setup, the batting lineup looks formidable. The lineup also features Dawid Malan, who returned scores of 11, 39, 55, 103 in the New Zealand series last November. The presence of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in the squad only adds to the strength.