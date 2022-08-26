Stokes and Foakes put England in charge at tea on day 2 against Proteas

Cape Town — England captain Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes have put their team in full control of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday. Stokes, who is unbeaten on 98, has shared a 161-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes.

The latter was equally brilliant during the partnership as he played the perfect anchor role that allowed Stokes the freedom to attack the Proteas. Foakes was unbeaten on 61 — his third Test half-century. South Africa's tactics during the second session was perplexing though as they utilised the two spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer after the lunch break. Both spinners failed to orchestrate the much-needed breakthrough for South Africa while both Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were spectators in the outfield.

When Proteas captain Dean Elgar eventually called on Nortje the England batters had settled into a rhythm already and kept out the threat. Equally, Rabada was only called upon when the second new ball was taken. The Proteas talisman immediately troubled both Stokes and Foakes, but he too could not get through their defences. Lungi Ngidi managed to get an LBW appeal against Stokes upheld by umpire Richard Illingworth before it was later overturned by the third umpire.

Stokes had one genuine let-off when Aiden Markram dived towards his right at short cover off a full-blooded drive off Ngidi, but the fielder could not hold on to the chance. England will resume on 308/5 with an imposing lead of 157. @ZaahierAdams

