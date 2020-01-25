JOHANNESBURG – England all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined and given a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday after a foul-mouthed row with a spectator on Friday in the test against South Africa.
Stokes was shown on television exchanging insults with a spectator as he walked off the field after being caught cheaply for two runs in England’s first innings on the opening day of the fourth test at The Wanderers, known as ‘the bullring’ for its often hostile atmosphere.
He was fined 15 percent of his match fee and given a demerit point after being charged by the ICC with a level one offence of “use of an audible obscenity”.
Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, the ICC said.
He apologised several hours after the incident, while Ashley Giles, Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket said other England personnel had been abused and issued a strong condemnation.