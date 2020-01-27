JOHANNESBURG – Ben Stokes described England's success over South Africa as a personal rollercoaster ride after being named man of series as the tourists clinched a 3-1 triumph by winning the final test at The Wanderers on Monday.
Stokes' father Ged suffered a stroke just days after arriving in the country to follow his son on tour and is still hospitalised.
Stokes took time off before the first test in Pretoria last month to be with his father, and then overcame illness of his own to put together performances that catapulted England to victory.
His bowling on the last day of the second test in Cape Town broke home resistance as England levelled the series and he scored a century in the third test in Port Elizabeth to lay the foundation for a convincing innings and 53 run victory.
"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster with everything that's gone on to be honest," he said after Monday's 191 run win in the fourth test.