PRETORIA – Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says the new-look South African squad are learning fast from head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis ahead of the first test against England in Centurion that starts on Boxing Day.
Ex-wicketkeeper Boucher and all-rounder Kallis are new to their roles, but have 986 games of international cricket behind them across all three formats, including 313 tests, and will aim to get the ailing South African red ball side back on track after a dismal 2019.
"Jacques and Mark are both greats of the game so just to listen to them share their knowledge – not necessarily skills based, but how you mentally approach certain situations. They speed up your learning process," Rabada told reporters on Thursday.
"They have a plan, they are really decisive about what they want. There is an expectation on every player to do what is required."
The fiery Rabada, number two on the test bowler rankings, says he is also looking forward to working with bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt, who will link up with the squad after being released from his contract with Bangladesh.