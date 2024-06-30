Sune Luus stars with maiden Test century as Proteas women fight back against India

Sune Luus scored her first century in the format, while Laura Wolvaardt ended unbeaten nearing her ton as the Proteas women fought back on day three of their Test match against hosts India in Chennai on Sunday. The visitors recovered from a first-innings batting collapse to end the day's proceedings trailing by 105 runs in the second innings.

Luus top-scored with 109 off 203 balls (18 fours), while Wolvaardt's measured 93 not out off 252 balls (12 fours) helped South Africa end the penultimate day on 232/2 in 85 overs. This followed India's decision to enforce the follow-on after South Africa were bowled out for 266 in their first innings, responding to the hosts' 603/6 declared. India's Sneh Rana was the standout bowler in the first innings, achieving career-best figures of 8/77.

Day 3 | STUMPS 🏏



Umpire calls it a day.



Wolvaardt 93*

Kapp 15*



🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳India 603/6 (1st Innings)

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦South Africa 266/10 (1st Innings) & 232/2 (2nd Innings)



We trail by 105 runs leading into the final day. ☀️#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAWvINDW pic.twitter.com/IJMpXj8kv1 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 30, 2024 Bad start to the day South Africa began the day on 236/4, with Marizanne Kapp (74) and Nadine de Klerk (39) at the crease. Rana quickly dismissed Kapp and then ripped through the middle and lower order, taking four of the remaining five wickets, removing Sinalo Jafta (0), De Klerk, Masabata Klaas (1), and Nonkululeko Mlaba (2) to provide India with a 337-run lead before enforcing the follow-on.

In South Africa's second innings, opener Anneke Bosch was trapped lbw by Deepti Sharma (1/56) for nine in the eighth over, leaving South Africa on 16/1. Wolvaardt and Luus then steadied the innings, taking the score to 29/1 by lunch. Following the interval, the pair found their rhythm, helping South Africa bring up triple figures. Luus led the charge, reaching her second consecutive score of 50 or more in the match with South Africa going into tea at 124/1 after 49 overs. In a gutsy display with the bat in spin-friendly conditions, Wolvaardt and Luus continued to assert themselves against the Indian bowlers before the former raised her bat to celebrate a maiden Test half-century off 160 deliveries.

With the duo’s partnership surpassing the 150-run mark, Luus then became only the fifth Proteas woman (third in the modern era) to record a hundred in the red-ball format. Luus was eventually dismissed by India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) to conclude South Africa’s highest partnership in women’s Test cricket, worth 190 off 394 balls. Luus' wicket was the last to fall for the day, as new batter Kapp (15 not out) joined Wolvaardt to add 26 more runs on the board to help the Proteas finish on 232/2 and 105 runs behind by stumps.