Tabraiz Shamsi hits out at Victor Mpitsang and Mark Boucher over T20 World Cup treatment

Johannesburg - Tabraiz Shamsi has criticised the Proteas selection panel for the treatment he received during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shamsi was ranked No 3 on the ICC bowlers rankings heading into the T20 World Cup, but only played a bit part in the Proteas' campaign that came to an embarrassing end with a defeat to the Netherlands in Adelaide.

Despite claiming 3/20 and 1/36 in the matches he did play, Shamsi was left out of the starting XI in the crucial game against the Dutch. The wrist-spinner was heartbroken about the Proteas' dramatic exit taking to social media to express his pain. Shamsi has now once again used social media to express his dissatisfaction with the way he was managed Down Under, especially in comparison to England's veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who delivered when it mattered most in the final against Pakistan with match-winning figures of 2/22 despite being under pressure throughout the tournament. "Adil Rashid had only 2 wickets up until this final. Played every game. Was assured of his place every game. Was backed every game

Might win them the WORLD CUP TROPHY with this spell — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 13, 2022 When asked by a follower "are you indirectly targeting South Africa team management?" Shamsi had no hesitation in clarifying his thinly-veiled criticism of the Proteas selection panel that included convenor Victor Mpitsang, former coach Mark Boucher and Patrick Moroney. "It's not that deep lol... I've always been open about the fact that I believe the biggest difference for players to win games in big moments is how much they are backed and how settled they feel within the team.

This is just another example that proves it once again in a big game," Shamsi replied. It's not that deep lol... I've always been open about the fact that I believe the biggest difference for players to win games in big moments is how much they are backed and how settled they feel within the team



This is just another example that proves it once again in a big game — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 13, 2022 Legendary Proteas leg-spinner Imran Tahir was very vocal throughout the T20 World Cup about Shamsi's omission from key matches, while former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis also believed that "Shammo" should have been backed more because he is a "wicket-taker". The Proteas opted for a conservative approach during the T20 World Cup by preferring orthodox left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj instead.

