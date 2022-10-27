Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 27, 2022

Tabraiz Shamsi in for Lungi Ngidi as Proteas bat first in crucial game against Bangladesh

FILE - Tabraiz Shamsi (L) comes in for Lungi Ngidi in their match against Bangladesh. Photo: Steve Bardens/AFP

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat in South Africa's crucial T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in an overcast in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

South Africa made one change to the starting side that faced Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi starting instead of Lungi Ngidi. South Africa had to share the points with their southern African neighbours after rain ended that match, immediately putting the South Africans on the backfoot in Group 2.

Bangladesh who beat the Netherlands in Hobart, made one change to their team with Mehidy Hasan replacing Yasir Ali.

Rain has been forecast to fall during the match.

TEAMS

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh - Najmul Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al-Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Tasken Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

