Tabraiz Shamsi in for Lungi Ngidi as Proteas bat first in crucial game against Bangladesh

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat in South Africa's crucial T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in an overcast in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

South Africa made one change to the starting side that faced Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi starting instead of Lungi Ngidi. South Africa had to share the points with their southern African neighbours after rain ended that match, immediately putting the South Africans on the backfoot in Group 2.