Tabraiz Shamsi needs a little ‘love and support’ to get back to form, says Temba Bavuma

Gqeberha – Temba Bavuma suggests that the off-form Tabraiz Shamsi needs a little love going into Potchefstroom and also for the World Cup that will be staged in India. Shamsi has been quiet in the last two One-Day International series’. When England toured last month, he averaged 116 in two matches and took one wicket. The series before that, away in India, he averaged 89 and also took one wicket.

The 'magician' looked out of touch in East London despite the two wickets he picked up. Shai Hope looked at ease facing his versatile repertoire and at some stages, he was even dominating Shamsi in a wicket that favoured spin. His skipper, Temba Bavuma, having been under pressure himself for a lack of big scores, is showing Shamsi nothing but love and motivation to find form again.

"Shamsi is a big player for us," said Bavuma. "He's one of those players who have the ability to change a game, he's a match winner. So those types of players need that little extra love and you need to make them feel valuable in the team.

"These are the conversations that I've been having with Shamsi. Just to motivate him and also to remind him that he still has it in him to be a game changer again." Going into the third ODI against the West Indies tomorrow, Shamsi will be a big part of Bavuma's plans in an expected turner of a wicket in Potchefstroom. Alongside Bjorn Fortuin, who has just been recalled for the first time since 2020, Shamsi will take a lot more responsibility as a senior spinner between the two. He becomes an even more crucial part of the plans going into the Netherlands series and also the World Cup that India will host, where spinners come into the game more than the seamers.