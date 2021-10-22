Tabraiz Shamsi ’recovering well’ but set to undergo fitness test ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Abu Dhabi - The Proteas will give their star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi every chance to play in their T20 World Cup opener against Australia at the Sheikh Zayd Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Shamsi suffered a mild groin strain while bowling during the warm-up match against Pakistan during the week. He immediately left the field and played no further part in the match.

Independent Media understands though that Shamsi is recovering well, but he will undergo a fitness test on Friday afternoon at the final training session. ALSO READ: IOL Sport Show: Tabraiz Shamsi puts his spin on #T20WorldCup The Proteas will be desperate for Shamsi to get through his fitness test as the left-arm wrist-spinner has been in superb form the past 12 months, resulting in him holding the ICC's No 1 bowler ranking in the shortest format.