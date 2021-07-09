Tabraiz Shamsi wants to put smiles back on the faces of the Proteas fans

CAPE TOWN – Tabraiz Shamsi is looking forward to the Proteas' seam bowlers reclaiming centre-stage when the three-match ODI series against Ireland begins in Dublin on Sunday. The left-arm wrist-spinner found the conditions in the Caribbean much to his liking recently, with Shamsi keeping a tight noose around the powerful West Indies batters in the T20 series. He was named Player of the Series, and along with fellow left-arm spinner George Linde, the duo bowled the Proteas to a surprise 3-2 series victory over the current T20 world champions.

But with the weather much cooler in Ireland and the pitches expected to be a lot greener, Shamsi believes he may need to adapt his role. "It (the pitches) definitely has a lot more in it for the fast bowlers than the Caribbean. We had a good training session yesterday and the boys spoke about seam movement that the pitches were offering, so it will be nice to see our fast bowlers in full flow during this series," he said.

"It is definitely a lot different in terms of conditions here, so my role might be a lot more minimal than to what it was in the West Indies. I am comfortable with that. I have realized there are two ways of winning games for the team. It is not just about 'Shammo' taking wickets all the time." The success achieved in the West Indies was a major morale-booster for this inexperienced Proteas squad, especially after having endured a lean period that included defeats to Pakistan both home and away across all three formats.