TEA: Stylish Babar Azam halts Proteas’ progress with classy half-century

JOHANNESBURG - A stylish half-century from Pakistan captain Babar Azam ensured the Proteas couldn’t make any progress in the afternoon session in Rawalpindi on Thursday. After picking up three wickets in the morning, the South Africans went wicketless in the second session as Babar and Fawad Alam shared a 123-run stand for fourth wicket. At tea Pakisan were on 145/3 with Babar 77 and Fawad on 42. It was a critical partnership on what is a pitch that is offering very little assistance after moisture in the morning had ensured spin for Keshav Maharaj, while Kagiso Rabada also had the ball swinging. There is also very little pace off the pitch allowing the batsman time to make the necessary adjustments. ALSO READ: Keshav Maharaj strikes early for Proteas on turning Rawalpindi track Nevertheless Babar still produced some excellent shots - drives through the covers and down the ground were completed in typically stylish fashion, while there was a front foot pull off Wiaan Mulder, that forced Quinton de Kock to come up to the stumps for the medium pacer.

The other feature of his innings, has been Babar’s rock solid defence on both back and front foot, again, the level of comfort displayed indicative of the slow pitch.

ALSO READ: Proteas heed lessons from first Test defeat

Fawad - with his awkward looking technique - was more gritty, but occasionally he too sought the boundary, with a cover drive off Maharaj the best of his innings.

It was a difficult afternoon for the South Africans, but they will take solace from the fact that Pakistan didn’t get away from them, with the hosts scoring 82 runs in 29 overs. They will need to find a way to get a wicket to lift their spirits.

George Linde, who copped a nasty blow from Babar in his third over earlier in the first session, went for x-rays but fortunately there were no signs of a fracture.

A big cut had to be plastered while a guard was applied to the pinkie finger. He was trying to bowl a few deliveries on the side of the field and if he isn’t too uncomfortable may provide De Kock with another option after tea.

@shockerhess