Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi out, SA bat first in second ODI

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi were left out of the Proteas starting team for the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday with what the team's management described as a "mild infection.”

In Bavuma's absence, Keshav Maharaj took over the captaincy reigns and he chose to bat. Reeza Hendricks, who was one of the top performers for the Proteas in their T20 series wins against England and Ireland earlier this year, takes over from Bavuma at no.3, while Bjorn Fortuin was called up to replace Shamsi.