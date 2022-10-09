Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi out, SA bat first in second ODI

a spin bowler delivers the ball

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj will captain the Proteas in the second One-Day International in Temba Bavuma’s absence. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi were left out of the Proteas starting team for the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday with what the team's management described as a "mild infection.”

In Bavuma's absence, Keshav Maharaj took over the captaincy reigns and he chose to bat. Reeza Hendricks, who was one of the top performers for the Proteas in their T20 series wins against England and Ireland earlier this year, takes over from Bavuma at no.3, while Bjorn Fortuin was called up to replace Shamsi.

In a third change, Anrich Nortje replaced Lungi Ngidi.

Both Bavuma and Shamsi were under pressure following poor performances in the first match last Thursday, which the Proteas won by nine runs. The team's management said the pair would be given time to recuperate, with Fortuin - not originally in the One-Day squad - Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs, all members of the T20 group called up as cover for the last two ODIs.

India made two changes to their side from the first match,  with 27-year-old all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, making his debut. The other change saw Washington Sundar called with Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad the two players missing out.

Teams:

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Washington Sundar 7 Shahbaz Ahmed 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Bjorn Fortuin 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje

