Temba Bavuma back as Proteas captain after missing SA20, Shukri Conrad to take charge against England

Johannesburg — Temba Bavuma will return from the sidelines of South Africa’s new T20 tournament to captain the country in three one-day internationals against England later this month. Bavuma is the only player in the 16-man squad who is not involved in the SA20 tournament, which will take a break to accommodate the ODI series in Bloemfontein and Kimberley from 27 January to 1 February.

Story continues below Advertisement

PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🔙 Sisanda Magala returns

👌 Coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series



🗓️ 27 January - 1 February



Get your tickets now🎟️ https://t.co/op0CjweIP0#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ShrDG0ljgf — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 18, 2023 Bavuma, Proteas captain in both ODI and T20 formats, did not attract a bid from any of the six SA20 franchises.

The ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League. The Proteas are currently languishing in 11th place in the league. Only the top eight sides will qualify automatically for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Proteas probably need to win at least three of their remaining five fixtures to qualify. The Proteas forfeited a series in Australia earlier this month in order to have their leading players available for the SA20. The squad includes burly fast bowler Sisanda Magala, the leading wicket-taker in SA’s one-day domestic competition earlier in the season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magala had missed selection for several squads and series because he had been unable to meet Cricket SA’s fitness guidelines, notably the ability to run two kilometres in under 8min 30sec. “We are pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required,” said convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang. But there was no place for leading domestic run-scorer Ryan Rickelton, who was not selected for a recent Test tour of Australia because of concerns about his fitness because of an ankle injury. Rickelton, who said he had deliberately delayed surgery in order to go on the tour and to play in the SA20, scored two hundreds and two fifties in seven innings.

Mpitsang said Rickelton was not selected, although he was considered because the injury risk for a home series was considered less than for away tours. Newly-appointed Test coach Shukri Conrad will take charge of the side because new white-ball coach Rob Walter is still in New Zealand and will only start his job on 1 February. Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Fixtures: January 27, Bloemfontein (day-night) January 29, Bloemfontein (day)