Temba Bavuma back to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka with one eye on WTC

Skipper Temba Bavuma has returned from injury to lead a full strength Proteas side in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month. Bavuma recovered from an elbow injury which ruled him out of the recent two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh.

If the Proteas win both Tests against Sri Lanka and then the next two against Pakistan, they will book their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s in June next year. Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said his side was determined to make the WTC final, and made his squad selection accordingly.

Strongest possible side “We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship Final,” said Conrad. “This time, we’ve named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams.

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I’d also like to thank Aiden for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series. “It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team.” The first Test against Sri Lanka starts in Durban on November 27.