Temba Bavuma full of runs and smiles as Proteas complete 3-0 clean sweep against Ireland

CAPE TOWN – Proteas T20I captain Temba Bavuma will leave Ireland on Saturday evening full of smiles. Not only did his team complete their tour on a high note by thrashing Ireland by 49 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series, but the skipper also found some much-needed form with his maiden T20I half-century.

Bavuma made 72 and fellow opener Reeza Hendricks 69 with the Highveld Lions duo combining for an excellent 127-run opening stand that set the Proteas on the path to 189/2. The duo started sedately before accelerating later on with Bavuma facing 51 balls (6x4, 26) and Hendricks 48 deliveries (7x4, 1x6).



"It was nice to hit the ball in the middle, and contribute for the team. Reeza and I play for the Lions. We know each other's strengths, I am sure he would have enjoyed it as well. We tried to take our time, and lay that foundation," Bavuma said.

David Miller, having also rediscovered his scoring touch in the previous game, added the finishing touches to the Proteas’ innings with an entertaining cameo that yielded an undefeated 36 of just 17 balls. ALSO READ: ’Regular game’ time is behind Proteas bowler Tabraiz Shamsi’s improved form Ireland have had no answer to South Africa’s spin arsenal throughout this T20I series and the trend continued on Saturday. Even though the Proteas rested the World’s No 1 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi – one of five changes to the re-jigged team – the script remained the same.