Temba Bavuma leads Proteas to Robben Island in search of some ‘Madiba Magic’

Cape Town — The late president Nelson Mandela was often a source of inspiration for South African sports teams. The iconic statesman would drop in unannounced to share a few motivational words. This played a large part in the Springboks’ historic 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph, as well as Bafana Bafana’s 1996 Afcon glory at FNB Stadium.

And when crucial votes were required to bring home the 2010 Fifa World Cup to South Africa, the “Madiba Magic” was called upon again. But with “Tata Madiba” now looking down upon the Rainbow Nation from the heavens above, it’s a visit to Robben Island — where Mandela was locked up for 18 years — that connects people to him. And that’s the excursion Proteas Men’s cricket team undertook this past week, ahead of a couple of crucial months that includes a tour to India, which gets underway with the series opening T20I on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It was a particularly special trip for captain Temba Bavuma. A native of Cape Town, but who now resides in Johannesburg, the Proteas captain has endured an arduous period recently. Bavuma missed the tour of the United Kingdom due to an elbow injury, being forced to sit on the sidelines while the Proteas beat both England and Ireland in the successive T20I series, before being overlooked by all six franchises at last week’s inaugural SA20 auction. “The trip to Robben Island was an inspirational one for many of us in the team. The last time I went there I think I was about eight, so I didn’t remember much. This felt like a new experience and it definitely strengthened the sense of purpose for me," Bavuma said at the Proteas’ departure media briefing.

"The last few months have been the toughest from an injury point of view. It was definitely frustrating. Going through that period not really knowing when I was going to recover with my elbow, it was quite difficult mentally. “I’m here now, my elbow feels good, I obviously opted against the surgery, but I’m excited and blessed to have the opportunity again to run out there for the Proteas.” Being back in the Proteas fold will certainly be a huge confidence booster for Bavuma. His SA20 omission created a furore on social media that had a visible effect on the Proteas skipper.

The situation was so dire that it required national team coach Mark Boucher to come out publicly and pledge the Proteas’ support for the leader, stating that they are “100 percent” behind Bavuma. Boucher also emphasised how the squad rallied around Bavuma at the various team-building sessions ahead of the departure to India. Bavuma, though, is an immensely proud man and doesn’t believe he needs to be shown sympathy due to his current situation.

"The guys in the team, our friendship, our relationship goes far beyond just being teammates," he said. "We are friends off the field. The guys just being there in terms of their presence for me has been enough. I don't expect words of sympathy or anything like that. "The biggest thing for me is to serve the team as best as I can. I still have the responsibility of being the captain of the team. I would endeavour to do the best I can, as I believe I have been doing." The 32-year-old is well aware that the best way to silence his critics is with runs on the board. The last tour to India, where Bavuma suffered his elbow injury, was a struggle, with India’s new-ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar dominating the Proteas skipper.

But Bavuma believes this tour of India, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs, is the perfect opportunity for him and some others to find form ahead of the global jamboree Down Under. “We want to get the guys into form, most of them have been in form, but guys like me, I’ve been out of action for the past three months so now I’m looking forward to that,” Bavuma said at his departure press conference. “Personally, I just want to be out there on the park and using that opportunity to get game time, to get runs behind me and to get the confidence back.

“We’re just focused on the now moment and that is on the tour to India. The focus is also on filling the gaps that need to be filled in terms of preparation, also in terms of getting the guys into form leading up to the World Cup and making sure we keep holding on to our confidence and belief as a unit. That’s where the focus is right now. “There may be other guys as well not yet in the right form, so it’s about getting them to where they need to be at. We also need to finalise that final XI. We have a good idea of what that team will look like, but also considering the fact that conditions in India are different to those in Australia. So the side we probably play in Australia won’t necessarily be the one in India.” @ZaahierAdams