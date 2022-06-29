Temba Bavuma out of Proteas’ England tour, recall for Rilee Rossouw

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma will play no part in South Africa’s tour to England that starts next month, because of the elbow injury he picked up during the recent T20 series against India. It will be a massive disappointment for the Proteas limited overs captain, who was among the team’s leading performers last summer, particularly in the Test format. According to Cricket SA Bavuma’s recovery time is expected to be eight weeks, whereafter his return to play programme will begin.

In Bavuma’s absence, Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas in the three match ODI series against England, while David Miller, will be captain for the six T20 Internationals - three against Ireland and three against England. Rilee Rossouw has been selected for the first time in six years as part of the T20 side, a decision that is somewhat surprising, but also understandable given his experience and outstanding record in the shortest format in various leagues around the world. Gerald Coetzee, the seamer from Free State has also been roped into the T20 squad, which also includes Andile Phehlukwayo, who missed the series in India. “The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia,” said selection convenor, Victor Mpitsang.

“We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup. This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives.” Kagiso Rabada will be rested from the ODI series to manage his workload. That series is not part of the ICC Super League, which will determine the automatic qualifying spots for next year’s 50-over World Cup. The Proteas will play three ODIs, six T20 Internationals - three against England and three against Ireland - followed by the three match Test series that starts at Lord’s on August 17. The tour will be a total of eight weeks long.

Proteas squads for England and Ireland ODI Keshav Maharaj (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

T20 David Miller (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen. TEST

