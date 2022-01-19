Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen go big for Proteas at Boland Park against India

Paarl - Rassie van der Dussen and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma both struck magnificent centuries on Wednesday to propel the home side to 296/4 in the first ODI against India. Bavuma (110, 143 balls, 8x4) and Van der Dussen (129 not out, 96 balls, 9x4, 4x6) put on a 204-run stand, which was incidentally the highest fourth wicket partnership at Boland Park, from just 184 balls.

ALSO READ: Proteas win the toss and bat first in Paarl, Test sensation Marco Jansen makes ODI debut South Africa had lost Janneman Malan cheaply after winning the toss and electing to bat when the opener, who was playing at his new home ground, edged Jasprit Bumrah behind for six. Bavuma then joined De Kock with his side on 19/1 and played with poise throughout even when South Africa lost two quick wickets in the 16th and 18th overs.

De Kock had looked to settle in during his return to international cricket after a spell of paternity leave, but just when he seemingly seemed to have adjusted to the pace of the surface, he had his stumps re-arranged by Ravi Ashwin to be dismissed for 27. ALSO READ: After winning the Tests, can Temba Bavuma and his men vanquish India in the 50-over format? There was no change in Aiden Markram's fortunes this summer despite the format switch with South Africa's No 4 running himself out to leave the hosts precariously placed 68/3.

It was at this juncture that Van der Dussen joined Bavuma at the crease and immediately added the impetus the South African innings required. 💯 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐍 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐂 💯



Temba Bavuma brings up his second ODI century and has featured in an ongoing partnership of 172 runs. Top knock 👏



📺 Stream #SAvIND live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/2hqbRfaq7v — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 19, 2022

Van der Dussen's mission of intent was displayed early on when he despatched a Shardul Thakur full toss over wide long-on for six. He delivered the same dosage to Bhuvneshwar Singh during the latter part of the innings too when the experienced seamer also missed his lengths. Bavuma's innings, though, was littered with some classy strokeplay, especially when firstly swept Yuzvendra Chahal to mid-wicket before crunching a sweetly-timed cover drive for two boundaries in the over to get his innings going.

🏏 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐍 𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐏 𝐅![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐄 🏏



Van der Dussen bring up an outstanding century - his second in the format 🔥



It comes off 83 balls, a game-changing knock 👌



📺 Stream #SAvIND live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/RVzQPSukWS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 19, 2022 From thereon the duo totally dominated the Indian bowling attack to set up an imposing total on a surface that is only likely to get slower as the afternoon sun bakes down. Earlier, South Africa awarded Test sensation Marco Jansen an ODI debut and he will be raring to go with the white ball for the first time in national colours.