Temba Bavuma says Sisanda Magala has only himself to blame for not getting picked for Proteas

Johannesburg - Sisanda Magala had only himself to blame for not being part of the Proteas squad for the One-Day International series against Bangladesh, captain Temba Bavuma insisted on Thursday. Magala was omitted from the side after failing a fitness test, eliciting plenty of controversy with many - including ex-players - questioning the importance of such assessments.

“I don’t want to be too harsh. I don’t think there is too much of a discussion to be had around it. The fitness standards and the tests are made known to all cricketers in the system,” said Bavuma. “Everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness point of view. With Magala, he knows he can only point the finger back at himself.” Since his omission, Magala has shown just why the national selectors are so keen to have him in the Proteas squad by picking up 11 wickets for the Central Gauteng Lions in the CSA One-Day Cup. In addition he made a vital half-century in the team’s second match last Sunday to show off his all-rounder skills. “As the captain I’m disappointed that I don’t have him at my disposal but he must accept that it is his own doing,” Bavuma commented. “I play with the guy at the Lions, and I have a good relationship with the fitness trainer and the communication I’ve had is that there is a lot more good in terms of him trying to improve his fitness. Unfortunately at this stage he is not at the eligible fitness level.”

ALSO READ: Five things to watch for as the Proteas take on Bangladesh’s Tigers Bavuma reiterated that the onus was on Magala to achieve the requisite fitness level because players are provided with the necessary information to enable them to reach the standards. “I’m not an expert, if the fitness coach says I have to run at a certain level, then I have to do that and all those things are communicated to us in our PDP (Performance Development Plan) we have every year. It is not new or sprung on anyone. It is something that affects all players equally.” The PDP’s are compiled before each season and are finalised in talks between the player, senior coaches and the Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

ALSO READ: Avoid complacency against Bangladesh says Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma According to Cricket SA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shuaib Manjra, the fitness tests demands that players complete a two kilometre time trial in less than eight minutes and 30 seconds and along with three other tests must achieve a mark that is above 60% to be declared fit enough for the national men’s team. National selection convenor, Victor Mpitsang also said that Magala remained on his panel’s radar, but that he needed to achieve the requisite standards.

