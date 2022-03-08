Temba Bavuma to lead 16-man Proteas ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Temba Bavuma will lead an unchanged Proteas squad in a three One-Day match series against Bangladesh, starting on March 18. The Proteas, who defeated India 3-0, in January will be chasing much needed points for the ICC World Super League, which will determine the automatic qualifiers for next year’s World Cup. South Africa is currently in 10th place on the log, while Bangladesh are top.

Sisanda Magala, was not considered after failing a fitness test, whil Anrich Nortje, who has not played at all this season, is still undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “The National Selection Panel and I are looking forward to another exciting ODI series at home. With ICC World Cup qualification points in the balance, it was vital for us not to tinker with a winning combination. ALSO READ: The day Shane Warne showed Wendell Sailor who was boss, and ’told him where to go’

“After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward the good performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team. “Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building up to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks. On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher, all the best for the series.”

Temba Bavuma will lead a 1️⃣ 6️⃣-strong #Proteas squad for the 3️⃣ match #BetwayODISeries against Bangladesh. 🏏



📅 18-23 March

🏟️ SuperSport Park, Centurion | Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/LpoN1mry0l — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 8, 2022 The Proteas ODI squad against Bangladesh is as follows: Temba Bavuma (capt), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Schedule: Betway ODI Series 1st ODI - Fri,18 Mar, (start: 1pm), SuperSport Park, Centurion

