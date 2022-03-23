Temba Bavuma wins the toss as Proteas make one chance for Bangladesh ODI decider

Centurion - Temba Bavuma chose to bat after winning the toss in the deciding Betway One-Day International against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.
Bavuma, sporting a massive bandage on the middle finger of his right hand, said the decision was based on the surface looking fairly even and he didn’t anticipate it changing much.
Usually SuperSport Park is a venue where chasing is preferred. South Africa made just one change to the side that won the second ODI comfortably, with the injured Wayne Parnell replaced by Dwaine Pretorius.
Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh captain said he would also have batted first. Bangladesh picked the same eleven for the third match in a row.
TEAMS
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi,
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Shakib Al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman