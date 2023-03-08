Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Temba Bavuma wins toss and bats as two Proteas spinners wait their turn

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during a match

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against the West Indies. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Published Mar 8, 2023

Johannesburg - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers.

Bavuma would have hoped the coin toss went in favour of his team, especially after the selection of two specialist spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.

It is the first time a South African Test side are playing two specialist spinners at the Bullring since 1965.

The two spinners are part of four changes to the team that beat the Windies by 87 runs in the first Test at Centurion last week.

Lions duo Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder have also been included in the line-up.

Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje (injured), Keegan Petersen and Marco Jansen have been left out.

The Windies have made just one change to the starting XI with spinner Gudakesh Motie coming in for paceman Shannon Gabriel.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

West Indies: Kraigg Braithwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach,  Gudakesh Motie

