Test Matches

Fail to prepare and you prepare to fail, says Alastair Cook on England thrashing
“They didn’t have their fighting edge, and that is not surprising when you consider their pre-Test schedule.”27 January 2019 | International
Hope never dies in places like the West Indies. The candle that lights the bloodfire can never be extinguished, writes Lungani Zama.27 January 2019 | Opinion
Not one wicket fell on Friday despite 90 overs being bowled.26 January 2019 | International
Sri Lanka made 144 in the first innings and just 139 in the second in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 323.26 January 2019 | International
“I treasure the Australian five because I always had a dream of achieving a five-wicket haul in Australia, and it’s a dream come true,” said Suranga Lakmal.25 January 2019 | International
Kemar Roach’s haul of 5/17 from 11 overs recaptured his best form of earlier years, before his career was threatened by a serious shoulder injury.24 January 2019 | International
Ben Stokes wrapped up the Windies innings to finish with 4/59 when he had Shimron Hetmyer caught behind for a top score of 81.24 January 2019 | International
The latest ICC Test rankings have the Proteas at No 2 behind India, which is mainly the result of a supreme record at home, writes Stuart Hess.17 January 2019 | Opinion
Ottis Gibson was appointed in August 2017 on a two-year contract, ending a stint as bowling coach with England.17 January 2019 | ODI
Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place.14 January 2019 | Proteas
“Our batsmen are comfortable playing on those pitches. We will continue to play this brand of cricket because it’s successful.”14 January 2019 | Proteas
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said he wanted to build a team able to play in all conditions by the time the world Test championship starts in September.14 January 2019 | Proteas
The Wanderers giveth and it taketh away, though. As Markram trudged off, others came to show the future of South African cricket is here now.12 January 2019 | Proteas
“Our total is a bit under-par, but it did seem to be a bit more difficult to bat on later on,” said Markram.11 January 2019 | Proteas
Skipper for the match, Dean Elgar, said that Zubayr Hamza had received his cap from Vernon Philander on Thursday after practice.11 January 2019 | Proteas
The Pakistanis were probably given a rollicking by coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed at tea, and in the next hour, the momentum switched.11 January 2019 | Proteas