The Afghanistan report: SA-born coaches plot Proteas downfall at T20 World Cup

With Afghanistan confirmed as the Proteas’ T20 World Cup semi-final opponents, IOL Sport’s John Goliath takes a closer look at the team that features a familiar coaching staff. The South African connection ...

South African-born England international Jonathan Trott was appointed in July 2022 and has had a big influence on their progress. Earlier this year Trott added former Proteas and Western Province opener Andrew Puttick to the coaching staff after he had worked with Pakistan. They also have South African Jason Douglas as their strength and conditioning coach. Douglas has previously also worked with the Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20. Champion, DJ Bravo ...

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is consulting for Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup. His knowledge of Caribbean conditions has been priceless. But he has also played a role from the boundary, helping the bowlers with plans. He was filmed giving instructions during the Bangladesh match. Planning and execution ✅



Well done, DJ Bravo and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/vKv0lMwwAL

— Cricket & Stuff (@cricketandstuff) June 25, 2024 The spin and Rashid Khan factor ... South Africa’s batters are a lot better at playing spin, with players regularly featuring in some of the world’s best cricket leagues. In fact, middle-order smasher Heinrich Klaasen is considered one of the world’s best players of spin.

However, they face an Afghanistan team that have a variety of quality spin bowlers, with the great Rashid Khan leading a potent spin attack. Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi are attacking bowlers who can take wickets on any surface. Fearless approach with bat ... It’s pedal to the metal when they come out to bat, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran not scared to have a swing with the bat. The pair shared a century opening stand against Australia’s qualify attack and will definitely come hard the South Africans in the power play.

Afghanistan, your road to the semi-finals has been incredible, overcoming the likes of New Zealand and Australia. Today's win is a testament to your hard work & determination. So proud of your progress. Keep it up! 👏![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇫#AFGvBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TDwcGBj0n5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2024

And the new ball ... The Afghan spearhead Naveen-ul-Haq is very accurate and can swing the new ball, while he is also a hell of a death bowler. He took 4/26 against Bangladesh to guide the team to victory with an excellent spell at the top, before coming back and cleaning up the tail. Naveen is ably supported by left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooq, who will also look for a bit of swing in the evening against the Proteas.