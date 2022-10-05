The next eight ODI games are important for Proteas’ World Cup qualification hopes

Cape Town — Being Janneman Malan must be tough. He doesn’t play Test cricket for South Africa, and is not part of the national T20 squad either. Malan, at this stage of his career, is a One-Day International specialist. This means he rarely gets more than three games to make an impact before he returns to the hum-drum of domestic cricket.

A couple of failures and he could easily be forgotten about, especially after the dream start to his international career has slowed down appreciably with Malan averaging 32.26, 23.0 and 22.66 in his last three ODI series. But fortunately for Malan he can hide in the shadows ahead of the first ODI against India on Thursday for the focus will be squarely on captain Temba Bavuma. The vultures are closing in Bavuma, and ready to eat away at his exposed carcass, after a lean preceding T20 International series.

Fortunately for Bavuma he is returning to his strongest format. The diminutive right-hander averages 45.12 in 50-overs cricket, and scores his runs at a healthy strike-rate of 82.32. His conversion rate is equally good with two centuries and two fifties already in just 19 matches. Malan believes the slower pace of ODI cricket will also help Bavuma regain his touch, especially after only playing T20I’s both for the Proteas and the Lions since his return from an injured elbow. "As an opener, I can relate to that, I had a couple of experiences where when you're not in form or (don't have) a lot of matches under your belt ... it's a quick-moving match ... you have to find a way, and there's a lot of pressure with the run rate," Malan said on Wednesday.

"Sometimes it's tricky to get going and (in) a one-day game, it's easy to just bat, whereas in T20 cricket, you have to move so it's difficult." Malan and the Proteas, though, can’t focus all their attention on the skipper’s lack of form. It may be imperative with a T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, but equally there are invaluable qualification points on offer for next year’s 50-overs World Cup in India. The Proteas are already in an treacherous position on the ICC Super League table, and are in real danger of being forced to participate in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe next year if they are not to miss out on the global jamboree.

Their situation has, of course, been worsened by the fact that Cricket SA withdrew the Proteas from their three-match ODI series in Australia next year in favour of launching the SA20 League at home over the same period. All these external factors have put a great emphasis on this upcoming three-match series, even though one eye is firmly on the T20 World Cup in Australia. "Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format. We are trying to maximise the points. The World Cup is in India. It's nice to get good prep and put in good performances to hopefully join the tournament," Malan admitted.

Due to this must-win situation South Africa will in all likelihood field their strongest pace arsenal - bar, possibly, Kagiso Rabada. There will be more changes in the batting unit with Indore centurion Rilee Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs not part of the ODI squad with Malan and possibly Reeza Hendricks coming in. Heinrich Klaasen could also be included in the starting XI at the expense of Aiden Markram. There has been plenty of rain in Lucknow, but the Proteas will hope they can get some much-needed game time. Start 10am SA time.