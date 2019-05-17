Faf du Plessis the Proteas will get a decent sum of cash if they win the World Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

LONDON – South Africa will be one of 10 teams in the running for the record winners purse of $4m (R57m) at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. Apart from the winning team banking this sizeable amount, the runners-up to get $2m (R28,5m) incentives for winning each of the 45 league matches.



The 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues with the semifinals at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on July 14.

The venues include Cardiff Wales Stadium (four matches), Bristol County Ground (three matches), Taunton (three matches), Edgbaston in Birmingham (five matches, including the second semifinal), Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (five matches), Headingley in Leeds (four matches), Lord’s in London (five matches, including the final), Old Trafford in Manchester (six matches, including the first semifinal), The Oval in London (five matches, including the tournament opener), The Riverside Durham in Chester-le-Street (three matches) and Trent Bridge in Nottingham (five matches).

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format, with the top four sides after 45 matches qualifying for the two semifinals

England and Wales have previously staged ICC Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

The West Indies won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011.

Other winners are Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996

African News Agency (ANA)