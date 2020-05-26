The Proteas' ODI Best: Donald in, but 'Lopsy' trumps Steyn and Morkel

THE Proteas have been the envy of world cricket for the longest time for its ability to produce high-quality fast bowlers. There has been no respite even in ODIs with the conveyor belt almost running non-stop since Allan Donald and his zinc war-paint terrified the Indian batsmen in South Africa’s first ODI at the cauldron of Eden Gardens in 1991.

Unfortunately the Proteas were not as blessed initially in regards to slow bowling, with the side often opting for an “all-round” package such as Nicky Boje and Derek Crookes. However, this all changed when Durban's Sumayya Dildar caught the attention of an excitable young Pakistani in 1998 …

Today Zaahier Adams springs a surprise in his selection of his two best seamers, while the spinner is an automatic choice to complete Independent Media’s “Best ODI XI”.

SEAMERS





Allan Donald





An ICC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald virtually carried the Proteas bowling attack on his shoulders in the 1990s. Although sometimes erratic with the new white ball in his early years, Donald was granted full licence to attack for he was lightning quick, hence the nickname “White Lightning”.





The true legends also know how to transform their game once the pace slows down, with Donald reverting to a shorter run-up later on his career that provided greater control. He played 164 ODIs, and claimed 272 wickets at an average of 21.78.





Lonwabo Tsotsobe





Really? Surely, not a match-fixer!





From the moment he claimed four wickets on his ODI debut at the WACA in Perth in 2009, the left-arm swing-bowler was outstanding for the Proteas. Many forget Tsotsobe was ranked the No 1 ODI bowler in the world in 2012 for his ability to strike regularly with the new-ball.





He claimed 94 wickets in 61 ODIs at an average of 24.96 – that’s superior to Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel. It’s just a pity that the off-field lights were always too bright for this Eastern Cape talent.





SPINNER

Imran Tahir





Unquestionably the best white-ball spinner the Proteas’ have ever had. Tahir has transformed South Africa’s approach to slow bowlers in its entirety, with the Lahore-born leg-break bowler leaving a lasting legacy since he first grabbed the Proteas crest on his chest before going off on what-would-become a trademark celebration run at the 2011 World Cup.





The much-loved Tahir retired after last year’s World Cup with 173 wickets, which included a national record of 7/45 against the West Indies in 2016.