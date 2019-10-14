Pride is the consolation prize for all losing sportsmen, the default currency when there is no trophy left to play for.
On the evidence of the past four days in Pune it will not be nearly enough to prevent a second successive 3-0 drubbing.
After enforcing the follow-on Virat Kohli’s team duly wrapped up the second Test - and the series - by an innings and 137 runs, which is now India’s biggest win over the Proteas.
The record margin rubber-stamped India’s dominance throughout this series, as South Africa’s spinners were exposed by top-class batting.