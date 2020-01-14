The road back to the Proteas for AB de Villiers may not be as straightforward as many hope it will be.
De Villiers, who made his Big Bash debut in Australia on Tuesday for the Brisbane Heat, was quoted saying that he would "love to" return to international cricket but acknowledged that "there's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality".
The 35-year-old retired from international cricket in 2018 and was created a media frenzy last year when it was revealed that he was keen to come out of retirement for the 2019 World Cup in England.
Cricket South Africa vetoed the decision at the time and it now seems De Villiers may face similar stumbling blocks if he harbours any ambitions to play in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in November.
"It's not just going to be as simple as that," Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's assistant coach, said on Tuesday. "From my experience of the last couple of weeks with how [head coach Mark Boucher] works, he really believes in processes - you've got to earn it. It's not just walking into the team."