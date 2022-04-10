The stage is set for the Proteas spin twins to once again leave Bangladesh in a twist

Gqeberha — The stage has been set for South Africa's spin magicians Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer to haul out their bag of tricks once again. The duo were superb at Kingsmead, including bowling in tandem throughout Bangladesh's second innings, where they claimed 14 wickets in the match and now they have two days at St George's Park to take a further seven wickets to secure a 2-0 series victory for the hosts.

Story continues below Advertisment

They've already done their job in Bangladesh's first innings where they combined for five of the wickets to fall with Harmer collecting 3/39 and Maharaj 2/57 to dismiss the visitors for 217 in response to South Africa's 453 all out. ALSO READ: Proteas extend lead against Bangladesh to 320 at tea on day three This provided Dean Elgar's men with a 236-run cushion. Elgar though chose not to enforce the follow-on opting instead to give Harmer and Maharaj some time to rest those precious spinning fingers.

During the intervening period South Africa's batters, particularly the opening pair of Elgar (26) and Erwee (41) strode out with a great intent before the loss of a few wickets, including the opening duo, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickleton and Temba Bavuma , slowed the charge for an early declaration a bit. This was primarily due to Bangladesh's own left-arm spinner Taijul Islam taking a further three wickets to take his match tally to nine. 🚫 DAY 3 | STUMPS



Day 3 of the 2nd #BetwayTest comes to an end with the #Proteas requiring a further 7 wickets for victory as Bangladesh end the day on 27/3, in pursuit of 413#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/3puoaj6oLC — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 10, 2022 But Kyle Verreynne ensured that Elgar could ring the declaration bell before the close of the third day with an aggressive 39 not out off 30 balls that left Bangladesh requiring a mammoth 412 for victory.

Story continues below Advertisment

The surface has already shown that it will provide significant assistance with Harmer and Maharaj gaining appreciable turn during the twilight period. Maharaj certainly wasted no time in getting stuck into his work by dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy with the third delivery of the second innings before trapping Najmul Hossain Shanto infront with another sharp turning delivery. Harmer was not going to be outdone with the off-spinner claiming Tamim Iqbal's scalp when he found the shoulder of the left-hander's bat with Wiaan Mulder taking a comfortable catch at slip.

Story continues below Advertisment