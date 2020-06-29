The Thabang Moroe report: Cricket SA's wheels are finally turning

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa’s Board of Directors will meet on Monday night to “consider” the first portion of a report from a team of forensic auditors which was handed to the federation almost two weeks ago.

Despite assurances from the CSA’s president, Chris Nenzani, about dealing with matters pertained in the report in a swift manner, Cricket SA appears to be continuing to drag its feet about the inquiry into its suspended chief executive, Thabang Moroe.

Nenzani confirmed on Monday afternoon that the first report had been received - on June 19 - and the Board was meeting later to discuss the contents thereof. “The second part of the forensic report will also be received soon but this part will be considered by the Members Council,” Nenzani said.

The Members Council is made up of Nenzani, CSA’s deputy president Beresford Williams and 12 provincial presidents. It is Cricket SA’s highest decision-making body.

In his last engagement with the media two weeks ago, and following appearance before parliament’s portfolio committee for Sport, Arts and Culture on June 19, Nenzani said the full report would be submitted to CSA at the end of the month. “Once that report is received, the required action can be taken as soon as possible,” Nenzani told the portfolio committee.

He has cited the importance of following procedures to ensure none of CSA’s disciplinary code’s are breached nor any of the country’s legal frameworks.





In addition, the Members Council, rather than the Board of Directors took control for outlining the terms of reference for the forensic investigators while the Council also appointed one representative to interact with the investigators. Nenzani claimed the reason for doing so was that some parts of the investigation would cover the Board’s oversight of Moroe, who was suspended on December 6 last year.

Despite the supposed care with which CSA followed procedure, Moroe’s legal advisors have highlighted various concerns with the way his suspension has been handled, specifically the timeline related to how he was informed and they later took issue with CSA about its assertion regarding his supposed failure to cooperate with the forensic auditors.

Moroe’s lawyer Michael Moetseneng-Bill said his client had been contacted by the investigators but the conversations were brief, explaining: “We haven’t engaged on the substance of any allegation.”

It’s been reported that Moroe’s advisors wrote to the parliamentary portfolio committee subsequent to CSA’s appearance before it, expressing surprise at the organisation's claim that the investigation was nearing completion given that their client had not given his side of matters.



