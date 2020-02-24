JOHANNESBURG – Mignon du Preez believes South Africa have finally ‘shaken the monkey off their back’ after steering her side to their first Women’s T20 World Cup victory over England.
Du Preez, who has featured in all seven editions of the tournament, celebrated her 100th T20I appearance in style by hitting back-to-back boundaries in a thrilling final over against her country’s former semi-final nemesis.
England, who set a chase of 124 thanks to Nat Sciver’s half-century, looked like they were en route to an expected victory in Perth, but an impressive late showing from Chloe Tryon and two big hits from Du Preez turned the game on its head in the final over.
They may have left it late but Du Preez was delighted to lift South Africa over the line and said her side’s ability to hold their nerve will hold them in good stead for the rest of the tournament.
“It’s nice to finally beat them in an ICC tournament,” said the match-winner. “This is the seventh one I’ve played in and we’ve never got close before.