Three added to Proteas Test squad

JOHANNESBURG – Three players have been added to South Africa’s squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts in Centurion on December 26.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa on Friday, the additions are part of a plan "to integrate more players" following the latest round of four-day domestic matches.

Batsman Raynard van Tonder, fast bowler Lutho Sipamla and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius are the extra players. They will be part of what is now a 19-man squad, which is due to assemble in Pretoria on Saturday.

The statement did not mention whether any of the squad may have been affected by playing in two matches earlier in the week during which several individuals were reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. One of the matches was abandoned after one day on Sunday.

Ten of the original squad played in the two affected matches, as did Van Tonder, 22, who is the leading run-scorer in South African first-class cricket this season, and Sipamla.