Three added to Proteas Test squad
JOHANNESBURG – Three players have been added to South Africa’s squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts in Centurion on December 26.
According to a statement from Cricket South Africa on Friday, the additions are part of a plan "to integrate more players" following the latest round of four-day domestic matches.
Batsman Raynard van Tonder, fast bowler Lutho Sipamla and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius are the extra players. They will be part of what is now a 19-man squad, which is due to assemble in Pretoria on Saturday.
The statement did not mention whether any of the squad may have been affected by playing in two matches earlier in the week during which several individuals were reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. One of the matches was abandoned after one day on Sunday.
Ten of the original squad played in the two affected matches, as did Van Tonder, 22, who is the leading run-scorer in South African first-class cricket this season, and Sipamla.
SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT:— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2020
CSA has included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the #BetwayTest series against Sri Lanka. Former South Africa under-19s captain, Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius make up the trio.
#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/WQVLx14zqB
It was announced on Thursday that the next round of three matches, due to start on Sunday, had been postponed in order to mitigate the impact of the Covid pandemic.
All of the Test squad players will be tested for Covid before entering a bio-secure environment in which they will remain until the end of the series.
Pretorius was not considered for the original squad because of a hamstring injury but according to the CSA statement has made "great progress".
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada remains unavailable because of injury.
Expanded South Africa squad:
Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Kyle Verreynne.
Fixtures:
December 26-30, Centurion
January 3-7, Johannesburg
AFP