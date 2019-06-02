Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan was in fine form against the Proteas at the Oval. Photo? Paul Childs/Reuters

Bangladesh: 330/6 (Shakib 75, Mushfiqur 78, Phehlukwayo 2/52, Tahir 2/57)

South Africa require 331 to win

LONDON – South Africa's batsmen face a stern test of their credentials in the second World Cup game here at The Oval.

On a sun-baked Sunday afternoon in the south of London, Bangladesh made the most of being inserted on a flat deck.

Senior players Shakib-al-Hasan (75) and Mushfiqur Rahim (78) were certainly up for the challenge offered up the South African fast bowlers to power their team to 330/6.

They showed their experience by striking two classy half-centuries that has given their side a real chance of claiming the first upset win of this World Cup.

The duo maintained the momentum that was provided by the openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumyar Sakar (42 off 30 balls). The latter was particularly harsh on young Proteas new-ball bowler Lungi Ngidi, whose woes were compounded when he was forced to leave the field with a tight hamstring.

Ngidi was unable to return to the field, leaving South Africa short of bowling options at the death.

The only Proteas bowlers that managed to keep some sort of a hold on proceedings was Imran Tahir, who was celebrating his 100th ODI cap, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

They finished with the excellent figures of 2/52 and 2/57 respectively.

The bowlers were certainly not helped by a sloppy display in the field. Chris Morris, who was recalled for Dwaine Pretorius, fumbled a couple in the inner circle, while there were also catches that went a begging.

An early chance off Ngidi flew between Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram in th slip cordon, while Kagiso Rabada also misjudged a chance on the boundary.

Ngidi's absence was severely felt at the death with Mahmudullah (44 not out off 36 balls) and Mossadek Hossain (26 off 20 balls) piling on the misery in the last few overs. The pair added 66 off just 29 balls.





IOL Sport

