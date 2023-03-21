Gqeberha - South Africa bowl first as Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi will open the batting in the third One-Day International against the West Indies in Potchefstroom. In Temba Bavuma’s absence, due to hamstring discomfort, Aiden Markram took over the captaincy role and opted to bowl first in a slightly gloomy Potchefstroom Tuesday morning.

“If there’s anything in it for the quicks it will be upfront this morning, so we’ll try exploit that early on,” said Markram at the toss. “Temba has a hamstring niggle so we don’t want to push him too hard. He’s had an incredible summer and I think that body has been through quite a bit. Other changes is, Dave comes in, Heinrich Klaasen and Wayne Parnell comes in as well.” The rained out first One-day International in East London has had an impact on South Africa’s plans of fielding youngsters and widening the pool. The Proteas find themselves needing to avoid losing a series while the desire to give youngsters opportunities is still there.

Coach Rob Walter went with a squad that has good balance in youth and experience as Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi will open the batting for the first time for South Africa. ALSO READ: Proteas slow over-rate needs rectifying before the Netherlands series Reeza Hendricks (right ring finger) and Sisanda Magala (split webbing right hand) have not recovered from their respective injuries in time and were not considered for selection.

“That’s what the message has been - to widen the pool and have a look at players. In a series where there’s no points on the line, it was probably the best opportunity to do so. It would have been ideal to play that first game to give guys more time out there and to see some more but unfortunately it is what it is.” Said Markram. Proteas Playing Eleven: 1. Ryan Rickelton

2. Tony de Zorzi 3. Rassie van der Dussen 4. Aiden Markram

5. Heinrich Klassen 6. David Miller 7. Marco Jansen

8. Wayne Parnell 9. Bjorn Fortuin 10. Gerald Coetzee

11. Lungi Ngidi West Indies Playing XI: 1. Kyle Mayers

2. Brandon King 3. Shamarh Brooks 4. Shai Hope (c)

5. Nicholas Pooran 6. Rovman Powell 7. Jason Holder

8. Odean Smith 9. Yannic Cariah 10. Akeal Hosein