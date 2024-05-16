If the 50-over World Cup in India was anything to go by, then it’s fairly safe to assume the Proteas batting line-up will be going going hell for leather during the upcoming T20 World Cup. Positive intent with the bay is the main thing for Proteas coach Rob Walter, transferring pressure on the opposition bowlers and keeping the foot on the accelerator even when losing a wicket.

The Proteas go into this tournament in the West Indies and the United States with some of the world’s most potent hitters, from the openers all the way down to the No 7, where a player such as lanky all-rounder Marco Jansen can also provide a few lusty blows. The key for the Proteas is their power in the middle-order, with captain Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs all capable of carving opposition attacks to shreds. - 71*(25) vs Mumbai

- 57*(25) vs Lucknow

- 54(32) vs Kolkata

- 48*(25) vs Mumbai

- 44*(23) vs Rajasthan

- 41(20) vs Rajasthan

- 26*(7) vs Gujarat

- 15*(9) vs Lucknow



Tristan Stubbs, Delhi got him for just 50 Lakhs, he has been incredible with Strike Rate & consistency 👌 pic.twitter.com/nPU4GeOKPz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2024 Stubbs and Klaasen are also two great players of spin, which is likely to be a big factor in the tournament. Nobody knows what sort of conditions to expect in New York, where the Proteas start their campaign, while spin will definitely play a part in the Caribbean.

There will be a lot of pressure on the red-hot Klaasen, who is having quite a year. The big-hitting red head is going to be key if the Proteas are going to break their ICC trophy drought. However, the emergence of Stubbs as a match winner will take some of that pressure off. The Warriors batsman has been the go-to man for the Delhi Capitals in the middle-order, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match this week.

Tristan Stubbs IPL 2024



Innings: 13

Runs: 378

Average: 54

SR: 190

40+: 6



Sublime tournament from Stubbs who is still only 23 years oldpic.twitter.com/UYXETsLjum — Werner (@Werries_) May 14, 2024 According to Cricinfo, Stubbs recorded the highest ever strike-rate in the death-overs in IPL history this season, striking at just under 300 of the players who have scored a 100 or more runs during this phase. In fact, Stubbs also became the first player to score 200 runs in the last four overs in the tournament, allowing only two dot balls from the 75 balls balls he faced during this period.